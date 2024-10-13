Arn Anderson and many other WWE legends were in attendance at last Saturday’s WWE Bad Blood pay-per-view event.

On the latest episode of his “The ARN Show,” the former WWE agent/producer commented on being invited to attend WWE Bad Blood 2024 and thanked the company for showing respect to the legends in attendance.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On being invited to WWE Bad Blood 2024: “I was blessed with being invited down to Bad Blood. You know, in Atlanta which — Tully was there, and Scott Steiner and Miss Jackie. A lot of legends they brought in, just to honor and let us know that they appreciated our contributions to the business. And [I’m] thankful to Hunter for that. You know, I got to talk to Cody for a few minutes. Boy, was he busy. Just a lot of my friends. Jamie Noble, people that were still working there, Adam Pierce. You know, all the people in the background that were making that thing fly.

“And just the incredible talent, Punk and Drew McIntyre started that show off man. And good God, what a brawl-slash-fight-slash-mugging-slash-everything you would expect Hell in the Cell to be. So thanks for having me down. It allowed me to tell a bunch of people backstage and and throughout the day ‘Thank you’ for all that that company has done for me. And much appreciative.”

On WWE showing respect to legends again: “100%. Just respectful to each other, respectful to the legends that were there. You can just see that they’re respectful to the fans. It was just just a very positive note.”