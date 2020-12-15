Arn Anderson recently talked about The Arn Show about Mauro Ranallo’s time in WWE.

Anderson worked as a backstage producer during Ranallo’s first stint with WWE as the lead announcer on Friday Night SmackDown.

The legendary pro wrestler discussed the challenges that Ranallo faced with WWE during

He made a couple of mistakes. He was damn good at what he did. He came in and kept his mouth shut. He was on top and he had a reputation that came with him that I would think some of those guys sitting there with headsets must have felt threatened by. I think he had a run-in with a couple of guys and he didn’t know he can fight back if that’s in him because it’s a definite shark tank. You better have thick skin and you better know when the cutoff point when some guy is on your shoulder giving you a bunch of s**t and it’s time to pop him in the mouth with an elbow and look after yourself.

