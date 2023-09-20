Arn Anderson gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest ARN show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about his WCW run in 1993, being part of Flair for the Gold segments with Ric Flair and more. Here are the highlights:

On the production value of Flair for the Gold:

“In order to build such a like a non-budget. Sure. And just basically put it together ourselves. I thought you know, I thought it was fine, you know, it was entertaining. It was certainly not as rotten as the snowstorm with the invader. Yeah, it was a lot less aggressive and you didn’t have to do too much. It was what it was.”

On who worked with them on the scripting of Flair for the Gold:

“All the verbiage was ours. You know, we collaborated with those two guys, obviously, you know. Yeah, Pillman was really good on the stick. Austin was good on the stick. It’s a no-brainer. What do you guys think? And we just Want you. We’re winging some of it.”

On teaming with Ric Flair against Steve Austin and Brian Pillman:

“And it was new. It was fresh. It was the first. We were thrilled.”

On having fewer titles in a wrestling promotion:

“There’s always been too many. One makes that one mean even that much more. In my opinion. Even that applies today in whatever company you’re talking about. The fewer titles you have, the more value that they have.”

