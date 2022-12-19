On the latest “ARN” podcast, Arn Anderson revealed that over $27,000 has been raised for Arn Anderson’s memoir, “Arn Anderson: My Life as Wrestling’s Enforcer.”

Anderson is anticipating this book to come out in May 2023. e commented on his autobiography by stating the following:

“Dirk (Manning) and his crew have really been great. They’ve been flexible. They understood that I wanted to make this thing something that people when they read it, can’t put it down, hopefully, and when they finally get through it, they go, ‘Wow, I didn’t know that.’ If you get that, you’ve accomplished your goal already. How much do you want to share about yourself? I was thinking that and thinking about it, and how much do you think people are interested in and really want to hear, or is it going to be a bummer or is it going to be a downer or they’re not going to be believers? I thought, well, you know what? Just do what you’ve always done and tell the truth. If they believe it, they believe it, and if they don’t, they don’t, but it’s going to be an eye opener.”

Quotes via WrestlingNews.co