Arn Anderson’s (Martin Lunde) older son Barrett Lunde has passed away at the age of 37.

Anderson took to his “ARN” podcast Twitter account today to announce the passing. He included a photo of Barrett with Arn’s wife Erin, and their other son, AEW’s Brock Anderson.

“Last night my family suffered a loss that should never he felt by any parent.

Our older son Barrett passed away.

I am struggling to write this. Tell those you love that you love them. Barrett was just 37,” Arn wrote.

Brock also took to Twitter to remember his brother this weekend. He tweeted the following:

“I never thought of what to say in something like this because it’s not something you just have on stand by waiting for the day to come… Last night I lost my brother Barrett…and since that moment I found out, my body has been in shock. It is not clicking in my brain that he’s gone and idk if it ever will. My parents are in absolute shambles and for the first time in my life, I saw my Dad, a man’s man, absolutely break down in tears… Having to see my parents get that call is the most excruciating and cruel thing I’ve ever witnessed, and I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. Idk why but one thought keeps popping in to my head. I remember him driving me around at 7 years old in his brand new blue Chevy Silverado blasting Young Jeezy and Outkast. Right before the line, ‘What’s cooler than being cool??,’ hit, he would ask me the same question. And before my young mind could register the question, he would cut me off and shout, ‘ICE COLDDD,’ and would send me into hysterics every single time. Memories like that make me not sad for losing him so young, but happy that I had him as long as I did. All my life I’ve been a little brother…and now I’m not even a fucking brother at all. I love you Wimpster”

You can see the full tweets below:

Last night my family suffered a loss that should never he felt by any parent. Our older son Barrett passed away. I am struggling to write this. Tell those you love that you love them.

Barrett was just 37. pic.twitter.com/wFhPgxUQsR — Arn Anderson (@TheArnShow) March 11, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.