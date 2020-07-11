Arn Anderson Thinks Sting Could Have Come To WWE Sooner Under The Right Circumstances

On the latest episode of the Arn show, AEW producer and manager Arn Anderson talked all things pro-wrestling, where The Enforcer revealed that he thinks Hall of Famer Sting could have jumped to WWE much sooner under the right circumstances. Highlights are below.
Believes Sting would have jumped to WWE sooner under the right circumstances:
I know Taker’s loyalty to Vince, and I know Sting took a lot of pride in being the guy that never left. I want to say under the right financial circumstances and the right conversation between Vince and Sting, Sting would have probably been coaxed. If his confidence would have been that he would be treated properly, pushed properly, not as one of those WCW guys, but just like every other piece of talent.
Doesn’t think Undertaker will ever leave Vince:
I don’t ever see Taker leaving Vince, ever. I think Sting would’ve been the guy possibly under the right circumstances to switch companies.
Full episode is below. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)
