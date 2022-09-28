NWA star Aron Stevens was the latest guest on the Tyrus and Timpf podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on his current position in the promotion as a manager, and why he believes there are certain talents at the main event level who couldn’t lace his boots. Highlights from the interview are below.

On his new position as a manager in the NWA:

Here’s what’s going on like with every athlete: We had the conversation about three weeks ago or maybe it was a month ago about the [Ric] Flair ‘Last Match’. I’m at a point in my career and not that I’m even close to what Ric Flair was in the ring, but it was presented to me that, ‘Hey, you should manage’ and personally, in a subjective business like pro wrestling where I have — and again, I’m not trying to sound funny now. I’m actually being serious for a second — where people have said, ‘Oh, you’re this, you’re that, you should be here, you should be the champion, you should be the top heel,’ whatever. I never quite got that from the office, right? Or the bosses for whatever reason, one reason or another and I’m not blaming external factors. People can say one thing and reality is a different situation. My thing was though, I’ve always kind of been able to get the crowd to do exactly what I want them to do when I want them to do it and not really no enemies that I’ve known of. It was just really frustrating so I was like, well, is this manager thing — when it was presented to me, is this just a cop out? Is this saying, okay, I’m not what I was in the ring? And that’s a very, very hard thing and I know that’s the first time in my career when I was forced to look at that and you know, like with all of us, we have to kind of honestly assess ourselves and that’s kind of what I’m doing right now.

How he believes there are some main event talents in the NWA that he believes are not on his level:

Even now, because there’s — I’m not even in the conversation to be a top NWA talent and frankly, there are talents that are being discussed that in my opinion, they can’t even lace my boots. Straight up. But I don’t know what the hell I have to do or maybe is it from a marketing standpoint, I am just really good at this particular role? But the ‘selfish’ thing [Stevens needing to be more selfish with his career], again, I’m not a dick. I really try not to be but, you know what? I think I needed to hear that so thank you all.

