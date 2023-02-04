Aron Stevens is a big Tyrus fan.

Stevens, a former NWA National Champion, spoke about the current reigning NWA World Champion during his recent interview with Steve Fall from WrestlingNews.Co, where he discussed why Tyrus is disliked due to his political views. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Discusses how Tryus is disliked because of his political views:

It’s funny when people say, ‘Oh, his political views,’ if he’s on a certain news station that’s associated with political views that are kind of falling one side of the fence or another. If you actually listen to what Tyrus has to say, very different story. The reason he is so popular, the reason he had the best-selling book on Barnes & Noble and Amazon — and I’m not talking just wrestling, top 10 in general — just because of the life story he went through as a disadvantaged child, dealing with racism the way he did.

Says Tyrus is a great guy, and he will support him as champion:

He is a standup human being. He has been there for me, and again, him as champion I will stand by because people, I think for the wrong reason, they go after him and it’s bogus.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)