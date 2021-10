During his interview with WINCLY, Aron Stevens spoke about how he’s now all-in with the wrestling business. Here’s what he had to say:

[I don’t] want to waste any more time. With acting and everything being the way it is, I can still wrestle full time; that’s kind of my goal now. I’m amping things up and proving I can do this on a full-time basis again. It’s a wonderful thing. But I wish [Hudson] was here to experience it with me.

Credit: WINCLY.