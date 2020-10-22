During his appearance on WINCLY, Aron Stevens revealed that he has not been contacted by AEW and doesn’t expect to be in the future. Here’s what he had to say:

I don’t think so. No one has contacted me from AEW, and I can’t foresee anyone contacting me from AEW. Maybe I’m wrong. Maybe I’m not, but I have my own theory on that. It is what it is.

There’s plenty of other options, but I think the AEW product, they have so much potential, and I’m just so happy to have people like Thunder Rosa go there and highlight her talent. And I think AEW, it’s providing a very good alternative, and they’re doing some great stuff.