During his interview with WINCLY, Aron Stevens spoke on how much of a toll the wrestling business was taking on him, leading him to take a leave of absence after his WWE run ended. Here’s what he had to say:

I was in a very unhealthy place when I left WWE … On the surface, I was very much like ‘That’s fine,’ but inside it was killing me.

I became someone that I hated — and I was turning into someone that I hated. I was angry at the business, or I was more angry at myself maybe? Bottom line, it was an unhealthy path I was on, and I recognized it … it came to a point where my life was kind of falling apart, and I couldn’t get a grip on who I was.