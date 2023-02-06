NWA star Aron Stevens aka Damien Sandow spoke with WrestlingNews.co’s Steve Fall in a new interview.

During it, he looked back on WrestleMania 29 in New Jersey, where an eight-person tag match involving Stevens and Tyrus was bumped off the show due to the match between CM Punk and The Undertaker going long. Stevens recalled Tyrus just walking out of the stadium.

“It sucked! But I will say this: Tyrus or Brodus … he handled it cooler than anyone I have ever [seen]. We’re there, we are lined up. [Tyrus and his partners] were getting ready to go out first, and Tyrus is right there. Vince [McMahon] drops the news on us. And I knew what was going on because I saw the disappointment and it was this horrible thing. Tyrus simply just turned [laughs] and started walking, and walked out of the arena. And when I say ‘out of the arena,’ he was past the parking lot, he was in the street. [He] came back and [a] woman [who worked at MetLife Stadium] said, ‘Sorry, can I see your ticket?’ And he just looked at her and said, ‘Really?’ That was it.”