Aron Stevens is in a much different headspace these days when it comes to both the wrestling business and the possibility of a WWE return.

While speaking on the Xenia Did That podcast, the former Damien Sandow opened up about where things stand regarding a potential return to WWE, making it clear that while it’s not something he’s actively pursuing, his mindset has evolved compared to where it once was.

“I don’t have a desire to (return to WWE),” he said. “There’s just so many other things that I have on the horizon right now that I finally reconciled and that’s another thing: NWA has been great with me. When I left WWE, I had a very bitter taste for the wrestling industry and in TNA, that was good. That was a lot of fun in TNA and then they switched management and then management got a little you know, I just wasn’t really digging the way the company was going. So, I just left and was out in L.A. doing my thing.”

Stevens went on to credit NWA owner Billy Corgan for helping bring him back into the fold, and ultimately helping him rediscover a more positive outlook on the business.

“And Billy (Corgan) calls, tells me about NWA,” he continued. “Well, I don’t know. He goes, ‘Oh, you got a plane ticket. Come on.’ And then I went to Georgia. Been with him ever since. And it’s truly helped me reconcile some internal stuff, you know what I mean? It’s been good. I don’t despise the industry anymore, you know what I mean? I have a different perspective now.”

That shift in perspective has also changed how he would handle a hypothetical call from WWE today.

A year and a half ago?

That answer would have been easy.

“If WWE called, it’s not something I really think about,” he said. “If they called, alright, I would of course listen. I mean, I may say yes, I may say no. There are so many factors that go into that, but I would’ve said no a year and a half ago. I totally would have said no. Now it’s like, you never know. You never know, but I’m certainly not like, having any aspirations. I’m far too concerned with trying to do the best I can where I’m at.”