Pro-wrestling star and current NWA tag champion Aron Stevens recently appeared on the Fired Up Network to discuss a variety of topics, including how he juggles his acting career and his wrestling career, and whether he’s under an official contract with the NWA. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he’s under a handshake agreement with the NWA:

You know what, I am again, one-half of the NWA Tag Champions, but I’m not under contract by any means. My loyalty is my hand shake, so that’s when I shake someone’s hand, say okay I’m with you, that’s it. Again, the commitment, like if i’m someone’s champion, I’m not going to do anything ridiculous. But you know look, looking in the future, like I am very open to signing with a promotion, be it the NWA or somewhere else. I am open to anything at this point now. I’m at a point in my life where I’d have to take care of me.

What he would still like to accomplish in wrestling:

I honestly don’t know what the future holds, none of us do really. But, in terms of what I thought the trajectory of my life would look like since when I walked away from wrestling a few years ago, I start okay NWA it’s part-time and this and that. I’ve kind of reignited my passion this past year, especially with the passing of The Question Mark and everything. And, I realize that I do have things left to be done. I don’t want to say unfinished business, but like there’s just whatever personal journey on life, cause we all have our own journey we’re going on, I do feel like wrestling is kind of coming back into the fold and I don’t know what this looks like in terms of the major promotion. When I say major promotions, I’m talking about NWA, IMPACT, the WWE, AEW, I’m not aspiring to go anywhere, but again, if creatively I’m offered an opportunity and financially it makes sense and it’s allowing me to kind of still pursue what I’d like to pursue in life, I’m kind of leaning in that direction now. I’m open to going different places, I’m open to kind of like doing this more full time, and we shall see.

On juggling his acting: career with his wrestling career: