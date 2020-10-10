Former NWA National champion Aron Stevens was a recent guest on the Ask Me Anything/BarnBurner show to talk all things pro-wrestling, including how he wants a role on the hit series Cobra Kai, and what he thinks of Chris Jericho’s recent 30-year celebration in wrestling. Highlights are below.

On Chris Jericho celebrating 30 years in the industry:

“I mean congratulations to him. Congratulations and you know what, well deserved. My opinion, the best career ever because you know he hasn’t just been with one company. He’s competed all over the world at a high level. Has reinvented himself more times with me. You know so my hat’s off to Chris Jericho.”

On whether he got a newfound respect for the role of a booker:

“No, I didn’t to be quite honest (laughs). No like the thing is it’s not hard right. As a talent, I’m just worried about getting myself over, keeping myself over. Now I’m worried about getting everybody on the roster over like I don’t believe in ‘oh, this person didn’t shake my hand so I’m going to book them to lose’ that’s so stupid you know. The goal is to make the best TV show I can right and we’re on the air and I believe it’s like 19 different markets and major cities throughout the United States as well as Fite TV and everything like that so look, I gotta make the best show I can. As long as somebody is cool and is not a jerk and you know that locker room gets along with them look, we don’t have to be best friends, we gotta get along. Let’s make the best TV show we can and I tell you what the talent has been so receptive. That has been I said…I thought that was going to be difficult, it’s been I will publicly say this and send this to the internet too and all the dirt sheets but like the talent for Championship Wrestling from Hollywood, they have been the easiest, best, and most positive group of people that I’ve dealt with.”

On his decision to no book a show he’s wrestling on:

“To me, I would never book a show I’m wrestling on – bottom line. I would never put myself in that position because I don’t trust myself in that position. You know I would try to do what’s right, I would try to (do) what is best for business but you know what, the best way to make the right decision in that case is to not have to make the decision. Is to say okay, I’m just gonna wrestle, get over, do what I do. Let someone else you know hopefully they’re paying attention to the people and what the right trajectory for the company is and you go from there and you go from there. I mean it’s really not that hard. You know I just…I would never do that – I’m not knocking anyone that’s ever done that but you know it’s just not something that I’m really involved with or would want to be involved with.”

On wanting to get a role on the Netflix series Cobra Kai:

“It’s funny cause I’m friends with a person on the show that’s a pretty significant role, so the conversation it was mentioned but you know who knows.”

What role he’d like to play on Cobra Kai:

“Hopefully a bad guy. I would publicly align myself with John Kreese that’s all I’m saying.”

