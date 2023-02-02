Aron Stevens has done very well for himself since his WWE departure, but his failed Money In The Bank cash-in on John Cena seems to be a moment that has followed his career.

The former Damien Sandow spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Steve Fall, where her revealed that at point prior to his MITB cash-in, he was told he would be world champion. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Whether he was ever going to be world champion in WWE:

It was said to me, but there are no promises. There are no guarantees. It’s one of those things where ‘it is what it is.’ You could dwell on the past or you can go forward.

Says he refused to let them moment define him, and would continue to get over no matter what WWE gave him:

Behind the scenes yeah it could get to me, but as a perfomer, when I go out there. I don’t care what I did. If I have to dress as Davey Crockett, fine. I’ll find a way to get it over, and that’s one of the things I’ve always been able to bank on.

If quotes are used please credit Wrestling Headlines for the transcription