An arrest has been made in connection with a tragic shooting that claimed the lives of an independent wrestler and his mother in California.

According to a report from ABC 7, a 31-year-old man has been taken into custody on suspicion of carrying out the shooting that resulted in the deaths of Evan Simonds and his mother, Lori Simonds.

Simonds was known on the independent wrestling scene under the ring name Lars Luger and was based in California.

The suspect has not yet been publicly identified, as he has not been arraigned.

The shooting was first reported on Wednesday in Pleasanton. Authorities moved quickly, identifying a suspect and pulling him over the following day, which led to the arrest.

Investigators later discovered multiple firearms inside the suspect’s vehicle as well as at his residence.

Law enforcement officials also determined that the suspect had previously been involved in a relationship with a family member of the victims.

It was a fast-moving and deeply disturbing case.

Pleasanton Police Chief Tracy Avelar addressed the arrest in an official statement.

“This outcome is the result of our detectives working nonstop on this case,” Avelar said. “We appreciate the patience of our community as we worked through a rapidly evolving investigation, and I’m proud of the work done to keep the community safe.”

Meanwhile, a fundraiser has been launched on GoFundMe to support Simonds’ sister during this difficult time.