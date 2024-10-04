The Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev saga continues.

As noted, the WWE Hall of Fame legend filed a restraining order and revealed her detailed version of events that transpired during the alleged domestic violence situation that led to the felony arrest of the former “Dancing with the Stars” performer and subsequent divorce filing for the couple.

In yet another update in this ongoing drama, Chigvintsev has filed a competing restraining order against Bella, real name Nikki Garcia-Colace, and gave his own detailed version of events that took place during the reported domestic abuse spat.

Featured below is the statement that Chigvintsev’s attorneys gave while filing the competing restraining order against Bella:

“Mr. Chigvintsev contacted law enforcement on 8/29/24 seeking protection from his wife’s persistent aggression. While he was on the phone with the police, Ms. Garcia-Colace made a pointed statement, saying, ‘Do you understand where this is going now, Artem? You just ruined my career, and you know it.’ That day, someone was going to be arrested, and it wouldn’t have been Mr. Chigvintsev if Ms. Garcia Colace had told the truth.”



“[Chigvintsev] denies ever tackling her. He was shocked to learn two weeks after the incident that she made this allegation against him; at that point it made sense to him why he was arrested. As a result of wife’s self-serving statement, Mr. Chigvintsev’s career suffered, with numerous opportunities being canceled due to these false allegations. Men can also be victims of domestic violence; Mr. Chigvintsev’s case highlights this reality. He was not the primary aggressor.”

