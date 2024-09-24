Artem Chigvintsev will not face criminal charges as a result of his felony domestic violence arrest last month.
As noted, the former Dancing with the Stars competitor and husband of WWE Hall of Fame legend Nikki Bella (Nikki Garcia) was arrested following a domestic incident involving the two back on August 29.
The situation led to Nikki filing for divorce from Artem.
In an update, the decision not to file charges was made following “a thorough review of the criminal investigation and careful evaluation of the evidence presented to the DA’s office.”
Featured below is the complete announcement:
“Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley announced today that her office has declined to file criminal charges against Artem Chigvintsev, age 42, in connection with his arrest on suspicion of felony domestic violence. The decision to not file charges against Mr. Chigvintsev was made after a thorough review of the criminal investigation and careful evaluation of the evidence presented to the DA’s Office.
“While we take every arrest seriously and stand firmly against domestic violence, we have an ethical obligation to only file charges when supported by the evidence.
“We are required to prove any and every criminal charge ‘beyond a reasonable doubt’ which is the highest standard in the American criminal justice system. If the available evidence doesn’t rise to this level of proof, then we cannot ethically file charges.
“The Napa County District Attorney’s Office does not typically issue press releases when it declines to file charges against any given individual; however, did so for this case due to the intense media interest it has received since Mr. Chigvintsev’s arrest.”