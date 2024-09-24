Artem Chigvintsev will not face criminal charges as a result of his felony domestic violence arrest last month.

As noted, the former Dancing with the Stars competitor and husband of WWE Hall of Fame legend Nikki Bella (Nikki Garcia) was arrested following a domestic incident involving the two back on August 29.

The situation led to Nikki filing for divorce from Artem.

In an update, the decision not to file charges was made following “a thorough review of the criminal investigation and careful evaluation of the evidence presented to the DA’s office.”

Featured below is the complete announcement: