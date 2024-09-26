Artem Chigvintsev’s legal team is claiming Nikki Bella was the “primary aggressor” in the incident that led to last month’s felony domestic violence arrest of the former Dancing with the Stars performer and subsequent divorce filing from Bella to Chigvintsev.
The attorney for Chigvintsev made the claim in the following statement released to PEOPLE.com on Thursday:
“We can now focus on negotiating a shared 50/50 custody schedule. Fortunately, Artem has been able to spend time with Matteo almost every day since 8/29/2024 incident. He is a very dedicated, interactive, nurturing, and loving parent. My understanding of the investigated facts surrounding the 8/29/24 incident have led me to conclude from the beginning that Artem was not the primary aggressor. I believe that to be true even if the burden of proof would be the preponderance of evidence, which is the standard of proof in family court. He was protecting himself and Matteo.”
“Fortunately, he has a strong support group of loving family and friends. I am confident he will move forward from this situation with strength and dignity. Artem is fully committed to fostering a positive co-parenting relationship with his ex. Divorce is never easy, but once custody is settled, the remaining issues tend to be less emotionally charged and easier to resolve.”