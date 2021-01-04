Neon graffiti artist David Speed created a Brodie Lee mural.

He shared his work in a post on Twitter by writing in the caption, “Rest In Peace Brodie Lee.”

The wrestling world is still dealing with the passing of Jon Huber following his passing due to a non-COVID-related lung issue.

Rest In Peace Brodie Lee ♥️ pic.twitter.com/blAhozbZZM — David Speed (@davidspeeduk) January 3, 2021