Neon graffiti artist David Speed created a Brodie Lee mural.
He shared his work in a post on Twitter by writing in the caption, “Rest In Peace Brodie Lee.”
The wrestling world is still dealing with the passing of Jon Huber following his passing due to a non-COVID-related lung issue.
Rest In Peace Brodie Lee ♥️ pic.twitter.com/blAhozbZZM
— David Speed (@davidspeeduk) January 3, 2021
Great job David!
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) January 4, 2021
Awesome!! https://t.co/ORsjMI6g5j
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) January 4, 2021