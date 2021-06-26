One of the many WWE talents released yesterday during yesterday’s cuts was NXT star Arturo Ruas, who reportedly was set to join the new Diamond Mine faction that debuted on last week’s NXT on USA.

Today Ruas issued a statement on his personal Twitter regarding his release, thanking his family and friends for their support, as well as WWE for the opportunity.

First of all I want to thank all my friends and fans for all the kind words and support!! Means a lot to me! Also want to thank @WWE for all this years where I had the opportunity to meet great people and learn from the best! Can’t wait for what’s coming next!! See you soon!!

