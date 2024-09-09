Aryna Sabalenka is sporting WWE gold.
The tennis player was given a custom WWE Championship after winning the U.S. Open on September 7.
Following her win over Jessica Pegula in straight sets to earn her third Grand Slam title, the Sabalenka was given a custom WWE title belt behind-the-scenes, a moment that was captured on video.
Congratulations to Aryna Sabalenka.
Aryna Sabalenka x WWE
From the court to the ring, worlds collide
Repost from X / @WTA #USOpen pic.twitter.com/pWXLwDmBpI
— Eurosport (@eurosport) September 8, 2024