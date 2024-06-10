Ash By Elegance is all over the place the past week.

After sitting ringside for the Jordynne Grace vs. Allysin Kay match for the TNA Knockouts World Championship at the TNA iMPACT 20th Anniversary show, the former WWE Superstar known as Dana Brooke also turned up at the WWE NXT Battleground premium live event on Sunday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV.

On Monday, TNA Wrestling announced that she will be appearing on this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV.

“After her shocking appearance at NXT Battleground last night, Ash By Elegance returns to the iMPACT Zone this Thursday at 8/7c on TNA+ and AXS TV,” read the announcement.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the 6/13 show:

TNA iMPACT ON AXS TV (6/13/2024)

* Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth vs. ABC

* Dani Luna vs. Tasha Steelz

* Masha Slamovich vs. Marti Belle

* Mike Santana vs. Zachary Wentz

* Matt Hardy invites The System to The Hardy Compound

* Steph De Lander gives an answer to PCO

* Ash By Elegance in action