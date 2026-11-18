Ash By Elegance has some exciting personal news to share.

The former TNA Knockouts World Champion revealed during an extensive interview with TMZ that she is expecting a baby boy with her husband, Ulysses Diaz.

Ash, whose real name is Ashley Mae, confirmed that she is currently 32 weeks pregnant, with the couple expecting to welcome their son, Kairos, in January 2027.

The announcement comes after a difficult stretch for the former WWE Superstar, who also opened up about a previous miscarriage and a serious health scare that nearly cost her life.

Mae initially became pregnant in August 2025, prompting her to step away from TNA Wrestling and relinquish the Knockouts World Championship. Unfortunately, she subsequently suffered a miscarriage.

Her health struggles continued in the months that followed, as she experienced severe stomach pain and internal bleeding that required extensive hospitalization.

Mae revealed that she spent time in intensive care through February 2026, underwent three blood transfusions and visited three different hospitals as doctors attempted to determine what was causing her symptoms.

In May 2026, she was finally diagnosed with Crohn’s disease.

Just weeks after receiving that diagnosis, however, Mae learned that she was pregnant again.

According to Ash, the pregnancy has actually helped her condition, with her Crohn’s disease entering clinical remission. She noted that she has not experienced any flare-ups since the early stages of her pregnancy.

Although doctors have classified the pregnancy as high-risk, Mae says she is feeling better than ever as she prepares to welcome her son.

As for her professional wrestling future, Ash also revealed that her current TNA Wrestling contract is scheduled to expire in December.

Despite the upcoming expiration, she indicated that TNA officials have left the door open for a potential return.

Mae remains hopeful that she will eventually be able to step back inside the squared circle and resume her wrestling career.