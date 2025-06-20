TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champion Ash By Elegance is stepping into a new business venture, launching her own OnlyFans account to capitalize on the platform’s earning potential.

The former WWE star, known as Dana Brooke, took to Twitter to announce the move, writing, “Ok… so I did this thing… Can’t believe it!!!! Here it goesssss…”

OnlyFans has become a popular platform for wrestlers looking to generate income outside the ring, offering exclusive content to fans without the physical toll of in-ring competition.

Ash follows in the footsteps of other wrestling stars who’ve found major success on the platform — most notably her former tag partner Mandy Rose, who reportedly earned $1 million in her first month.

Jake Something has officially returned to TNA Wrestling, making his comeback on this week’s episode of iMPACT!. The moment came as Mance Warner and Steph De Lander were in the ring talking trash to Tommy Dreamer and Santino Marella.

Dreamer teased that he wouldn’t be the one stepping up, saying the moment called for “something else” — prompting Jake Something’s entrance. He hit the ring, causing Warner and De Lander to retreat.

This marks Something’s first appearance since suffering a torn bicep at a Deadlock Pro event in January, an injury that forced him to relinquish the DPW World Championship.