Ash By Elegance is opening up on what led to her abrupt retirement announcement in late-2025, and how the issues are starting to resurface again in recent weeks.

During an appearance on the Generation of Wrestling podcast, she stated the following about what led to the brief in-ring retirement she announced at TNA Victory Road in September 2025 before returning in January of 2026.

“I’m still going through it, which is crazy. You don’t have to have an injury. What I’m going through is a health issue. A lot of people, especially in my situation, I don’t look sick. I feel good today, but tomorrow might not. So, it’s definitely a health issue. My issue is weird. They call it like a medical mystery. I’ve done so many things, I spent numerous days in the ICU that nobody really knows about because I haven’t put that out there yet until I honestly can find out really what this is. We’re on a good track now. In the beginning, what had happened that kind of forced me into retirement has trickled now into this, and it’s kind of all adding up to being this one diagnosis. I’m just not going to say it yet until it’s really out there. I’m good to wrestle, it’s just sometimes it’s difficult because my body kind of goes a little wonky.”

In a separate interview with BCP+ she stated the following about her health being “shaky” for the last couple of weeks, but how she is determined to make it to TNA Rebellion: