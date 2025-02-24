JBL praised The Rock’s segment with Cody Rhodes on this past Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, describing it as “strange” but “incredibly well done.”

In the segment, The Rock called out Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, telling him that he wanted him to be his champion and also wanted his soul.

While appearing on the “Something to Wrestle” podcast, the former Bradshaw was asked to share his thoughts on the segment. He said,

“I thought it was strange, and I thought it was probably supposed to be strange. Sometimes, you do stuff that you don’t have a finish to. That’s why you call it episodic television, and I thought that’s what that was. I have no idea what ‘I’m gonna take your soul’ [meant], I don’t think anybody else does. I thought it was incredibly well done. It looked uncomfortable, and I think that’s how it was supposed to look. I thought it was incredibly well done.”

In 2024, Karrion Kross led The Final Testament in feuds with Bobby Lashley, The Street Profits, The New Day, and The Wyatt Sicks. He also competed at WWE WrestleMania XL and teased a potential rivalry with Sami Zayn.

Taking to Twitter over the weekend, Kross acknowledged a shift in the fans’ perception of him over the past year.

You can check out his tweet below:

I’d be lying if I said I haven’t felt a major shift in the way a lot of fans feel towards me over the last year, more so recently. Just putting it out there that I see you and appreciate you. 🙏🏼⏳👊🏼 — Karrion Kross ⏳ (@realKILLERkross) February 23, 2025

Ash By Elegance, formerly known as Dana Brooke, recently spoke about her WWE journey, which began in 2013.

After being released by WWE in September 2023, she made the transition to TNA Wrestling in January 2024, where she has been featured ever since.

Ash said, “I will be completely open and honest. It was like a toxic relationship. It was definitely a roller coaster ride. But I wouldn’t be who I am today if it wasn’t for WWE. WWE gave me an amazing platform to interact with all my fans, to get to know one another, and I’m real. My fans will know that I will try and reach out and just be super motivating and super inspiring. If it wasn’t for WWE, I wouldn’t have the fans and be able to interact like I do. With that being said, it really was an eye-opening experience. I was there during the women’s evolution. We, I say as Charlotte Flair, myself, Sasha Banks, Bayley, everyone in that era of NXT was just truly amazing, Asuka. I was Asuka’s first opponent when she came to the States. I was on the first-ever NXT Takeover. I was on the first Evolution, the first Women’s Royal Rumble. So it’s been an amazing journey. Also I started my career with Charlotte Flair by my side, I had Ric Flair by my side, so it’s [been] very memorable moments in my career.”

(h/t – Fightful)