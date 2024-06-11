The surprise appearance by Ash By Elegance, formerly known as Dana Brooke, at NXT Battleground 2024 was not a long-planned decision.

The TNA Wrestling star and former WWE Superstar recently spoke with the folks from the Comic Book website for an interview, during which she revealed that her surprise appearance was “seriously last minute.”

“My gosh, it was seriously last minute,” she said. “I was going about my week and I had an appearance on Saturday in Jacksonville. I get a call, I think it was late Thursday, even maybe early Friday morning, and they’re like, ‘Hey, are you available this weekend? We’d love to have you come back and do something with TNA and NXT,.’ I was like, ‘What?! Oh yeah, count me in!’ They booked my flight from Jacksonville over to Vegas.”

She continued, “I kept everything on the DL. I was hiding. I had my hat, I had my hoodie, I had my sunglasses. Nobody knew who I was. I made that sneak appearance, sneak attack, and here I am. I took a red eye back to Miami this morning and am enjoying about a day and a half vacation with my family and then I’m back on the road for some TNA action in Chicago. I’m booked and busy, baby.”

Check out the complete interview at ComicBook.com.