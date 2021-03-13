Indie wrestling sensation Ashley Vox recently spoke with WrestleZone to discuss her experiences working for AEW, and how she doesn’t necessarily consider WWE her ultimate goal, later even admitting that she’d rather sign with AEW. Check out her full thoughts below.

My goal for Limitless has always been the main title, but with [her sister, Delmi Exo of Sea Stars] just trying to form a tag team at Limitless, I think my goal is to kinda go with that. I hope that we can get some tag titles for Limitless Wrestling and get more tag teams involved, too. As far as WWE [being an ultimate goal], I wouldn’t say that’s like my goal. I work at a brewery in Massachusetts named Trillium and I’m really happy being there. I don’t want to move to Florida, and I’m just happy where I’m at. And if I get signed, I would hope that it would be with AEW because I just love the environment there.

Vox has been tearing it up over the last year, making appearances for AEW, IMPACT, and indie events all over the U.S.