Attorney Konstantine Kyros gives her thoughts on the latest Vince McMahon lawsuit and accusations.

Kyros is known for representing Ashley Massaro, who tragically took her own life back in 2019. Massaro was apart of a concussion lawsuit made against WWE, where she alleged that WWE covered up her being sexually assaulted on a military base back in 2007.

While appearing on NewsNation, Kyros gave the following answer when asked to speak about Janel Grant’s lawsuit on McMahon.

This doesn’t come as any surprise to the followers of Vince or the WWE. The culture was toxic. The sexual exploitation was just part of the overall control. The wrestlers function in an in-group subculture where they’re governed by a code of silence called kayfabe. This basically prevents people from speaking out because they’ll lose their jobs and livelihoods. My understanding, from Ashley, and I think this is well-known to anybody with remote familiarity of the ins and outs of WWE. I believe the allegations were Mr. McMahon himself was commonly seen kissing the Divas in the rooms and so forth. When she rejected his advances, she met the fate of many other wrestlers, which was that her career was going to come to an end, and that’s essentially what happened. In addition to these horrific allegations that she made, it’s important for viewers to understand that the wrestlers have been exploited and injured for decades by McMahon. She had very common orthopedic injuries, she had very serious injuries to her neck, where she had herniated discs. This type of lack of any engagement with their healthcare, the health crisis that wrestlers are in when they suffer these horrendous injuries, and then they end up, unfortunately, in some cases, taking their own lives because they have, in many cases, undiagnosed (injuries).

McMahon is currently under federal investigation.

