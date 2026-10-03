Asuka is clearing up any confusion regarding her current WWE status.

The former WWE Women’s Champion took to social media on Friday after a fan questioned whether she had left the company or was simply taking time away. The post included a large graphic reading, “Thank You Asuka.”

“I haven’t left the company,” Asuka responded. “I haven’t quit.”

“The Empress of Tomorrow” has not competed since losing to IYO SKY at WWE Backlash in May. Around that time, Asuka was reportedly viewed internally as being “semi-retired.”

Asuka addressed her future with WWE shortly after the Backlash match during an update on her KanaChanTV YouTube vlog. While indicating that fans should not expect to see her regularly going forward, she made it clear that she remained under the WWE umbrella.

“But don’t forget – I am still officially with WWE,” Asuka said. “So there’s a chance I might just pop up in front of you when you least expect it!”

For now, there is no word on when Asuka could make her next WWE appearance or return to the ring.