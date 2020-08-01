Asuka and Drew McIntyre Announced for Monday’s WWE RAW Episode

WWE has announced that Asuka will be on Monday’s RAW episode.

The Empress of Tomorrow will be there to react to last week’s RAW Women’s Title loss to WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks, and to get payback for the career-ending attack on Kairi Sane.

It was also announced that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will be on Monday’s RAW. McIntyre will be there to address last Monday’s RKO outta nowhere by Randy Orton, who he will defend against at SummerSlam on August 23.

Above is a new promo on Asuka and McIntyre for Monday’s RAW on the USA Network, and below is WWE’s full announcement:

Will Asuka be out for retribution on Sasha Banks & Bayley? Last Monday, Bayley’s vicious attack on Asuka’s friend and tag team partner Kairi Sane allowed Sasha Banks to capture the Raw Women’s Championship. But not long after, Asuka’s agony turned into pure rage. How will Bayley & The Boss’ reign of dominance across brands continue? Will Asuka be out for payback after the career-ending attack on her best friend? Find out this Monday on Raw at 8/7 C on USA! How will Drew McIntyre respond to Randy Orton’s attack? Drew McIntyre never saw it coming. Randy Orton made it clear that he’s coming for McIntyre’s WWE Championship last Monday on Raw, and The Viper struck first, dropping the champion with a thunderous RKO after McIntyre’s grueling win over Dolph Ziggler in an Extreme Rules Match. How will the fearless WWE Champion react to Orton’s ruthless attack outta nowhere? Find out on Raw, this Monday at 8/7 C on USA!

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.