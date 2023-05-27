WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H says new RAW Women’s Champion Asuka is more dangerous than ever.

As noted, today’s WWE Night of Champions event saw Asuka use mist on her fingers to defeat Bianca Belair to end her historic RAW Women’s Title reign. Asuka is now a three-time red brand champion. You can click here for photos/videos from the match.

In an update, Triple H took to Twitter after the show and posted one of his signature “pointing” photos with Asuka.

“More dangerous than ever. …Are you ready for @WWEAsuka? #WWENOC,” he wrote.

Asuka also made a post-show tweet, writing, “Thank you all [finger pointing at the viewer emoji] [face vomiting emoji] Champion belts are an essential part of my fashion [star emoji]”

Asuka is still listed as a member of the SmackDown brand as of this writing. She was sent to the blue brand from RAW in the 2023 WWE Draft. Rhea Ripley retained her SmackDown Women’s Title over Natalya at Night of Champions, and she has been on RAW since the Draft as well. A Championship Exchange Ceremony was rumored to happen between Belair and Ripley, but WWE has not announced what they will do with the titles yet.

You can see the aforementioned full tweets below:

https://twitter.com/WWEAsuka/status/1662552836931190785

