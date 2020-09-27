According to PW Insider, the Raw women’s championship showdown between Asuka and Zelina Vega, which was originally set for the Clash of Champions kick-off, will now take place on the main card. This news comes shortly after it was revealed that Nikki Cross would not be competing against Bayley, and the women’s tag team title matchup getting completely scrapped.

The SmackDown tag team title matchup between champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura against the Lucha House Party will now replace Asuka and Vega on the kickoff show.

UPDATED CLASH OF CHAMPIONS CARD:

Ambulance Match for the WWE Title

Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

TBD vs. Bayley (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match (Now on the Kickoff)

Lucha House Party vs. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura (c)

Triple Threat Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Intercontinental Title

AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn vs. Jeff Hardy (c)

Hardy and Zayn’s titles will be hanging above the ring.

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Andrade and Angel Garza vs. The Street Profits (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Apollo Crews vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

WWE Raw Women’s Title Match

Zelina Vega vs. Asuka (c)