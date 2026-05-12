Asuka’s apparent WWE farewell continued with an emotional backstage moment alongside IYO SKY on this week’s episode of WWE Raw.

Following their match at WWE Backlash this past Saturday in Tampa, “The Empress Of Tomorrow” shared a heartfelt exchange with SKY during a backstage segment on the May 11 episode of Raw in Knoxville.

The scene featured Asuka reflecting on SKY’s rise in WWE and acknowledging her as the one she hoped would eventually carry the mantle forward.

“I was looking for someone to take over my position,” Asuka said. “Finally you’ve become the person. I’m so glad it was you. I’m proud of you.”

It was a touching moment.

SKY then responded with an emotional goodbye of her own, making it clear the bond between the two goes beyond competition inside the ring.

“Even if we always fight, we will always be family,” she responded. “Goodbye Asuka-san.”

After the exchange, Asuka was shown leaving the arena carrying a suitcase.

On commentary during the broadcast, Michael Cole said that Asuka’s future was “up in the air.”

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 5/11/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.