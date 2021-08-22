Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Asuka is not being used for anything right now and that’s why she has disappeared from WWE TV.

Meltzer wrote, “for those asking about Asuka, she is fine. She’s just not being used for anything right now. She was at the Raw tapings early but left early since she wasn’t being used.”

Asuka took to Twitter to dispute this report by writing the following on Twitter:

Nothing has been revealed.

That information is totally wrong.

Really different. Completely different. Everything is different.

I would like to ask the information provider. Don't make a fake story. https://t.co/Y2XHDSFLfi — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) August 22, 2021