If you ask Bill Goldberg, when WWE had Asuka break his legendary undefeated streak from his days in World Championship Wrestling, it was a petty, purposeful plot put forth by the world-leader in sports entertainment.

If you ask Asuka, she couldn’t care less.

“The Empress of Tomorrow” surfaced via social media on Saturday to issue a statement in response to the insulting comments made about her by WWE Hall of Fame legend Bill Goldberg during a recent interview that went viral within the pro wrestling community.

For those who missed it, Goldberg appeared on Real Talk with Muke Burke for an interview, during which the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion spoke about his famous 173–0 record during the Monday Night War era, and why he believes WWE purposely sabatoged the legacy of it years later by randomly picking “some girl” from their roster and giving them an undefeated streak storyline that ultimately surpassed his own.

“They already did,” Goldberg said. “Some girl at WWE. They did it on purpose. I have nothing against the girl, by any means. But, yeah.”

The pro wrestling legend would later mention how he feels WWE is always going to have an issue with him being the top guy from the other company that was beating them in the ratings for over 80 weeks during what many call the hottest period in pro wrestling history.

“I think there is always going to be the bird in their ass that I was part of a company where I was the champion in a very short period of time and we were beating them in the ratings,” he said.

The “some girl” reference Goldberg made was in reference to former WWE Women’s Champion Asuka, who famously went on an incredible undefeated run that lasted 914 days across NXT and the WWE main roster.

Asuka took to X on Saturday morning to respond to these comments, and the post is already getting a ton of attention.

“Goldberg’s comments about me are all over the news right now,” she began her statement on X, which has already garnered over one million views in just three hours. “But honestly, I’m not bothered by it at all. What he said came from his own perspective, and that’s fine. So there’s really no need to make such a big deal out of it.”

She would go on to elaborate, explaining her essential philosophy when it comes to these type of things.

“Listen to my philosophy,” she continued. “It’s not about what I accomplish. It’s about what I try to create. Philosophy and vision, that’s where the real value is. I don’t find meaning in anything without beauty. I’ve achieved every record, every title, but those are just milestones.”

The WWE Raw Superstar added, “What really matters is opening a new era. Creating the moment that separates Before Asuka and After Asuka. Having the power to change an era. That’s where true value and beauty exist. I don’t chase records or championships. They’re the ones that come to me. There’s not enough art in this world.”