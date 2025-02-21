– The official WWE merchandise website, WWE Shop, has new items for WrestleMania, Roman Reigns, Ethan Page, Arianna Grace and Alexa Bliss.

– The latest installment of the WWE digital series “WWE Playlist” touched down via the official WWE YouTube channel on Friday morning. The new episode looks at “security guards getting WRECKED” throughout the years in WWE.

– Asuka resurfaced via her official “KanaChanTV” YouTube channel on Friday morning with a new video addressing her social media accounts being hacked. In the video, “The Empress of Tomorrow” announces she has regained control of her official social media accounts.