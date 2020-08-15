Asuka Hypes Up The Possibility Of Being A Double Women’s Champion In WWE

WWE superstar Asuka took to Twitter earlier today to comment on challenging for the Raw women’s championship and the SmackDown women’s championship at next weekend’s SummerSlam pay per view. The Empress, who earned her shot at Sasha Banks by defeating Bayley and won a number one contender’s battle royal last night to challenge for the SmackDown title, jokes about playing Pokemon and eating a double burger in reference to her double opportunity.
She begins with, “Back in the day, I got Pokemon Red and Blue. Next, I have to get WWE red and blue.
Later she adds, “Would you choose a double burger or a double champion? I choose both. Because I’m greedy!”
Check it out below.
Back in the day, I got Pokemon Red and Blue.
Next, I have to get WWE red and blue. pic.twitter.com/CkoLI7ZdU1
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) August 15, 2020
Would you choose a double burger or a double champion?
I choose both. Because I'm greedy!😋
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) August 15, 2020
two pic.twitter.com/JjHJpjQhyo
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) August 15, 2020
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive
- WWE SmackDown Results 8/14/2020
- New Gimmick Match Set for WWE SummerSlam
- WWE Payback Confirmed, First Title Match Announced
- Rusev On WWE Creative Frustrating Him: “I’m Busting My A** To Get To The Top Level…Then They Shove Me Down”
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive
- News on the Masked RETRIBUTION Members Used for WWE SmackDown Invasion
- Booker T On Why He Refused To Job To Matt Morgan In TNA
- What Did Randy Orton Say to Ric Flair After the Low Blow on RAW?
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman