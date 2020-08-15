Asuka Hypes Up The Possibility Of Being A Double Women’s Champion In WWE

WWE superstar Asuka took to Twitter earlier today to comment on challenging for the Raw women’s championship and the SmackDown women’s championship at next weekend’s SummerSlam pay per view. The Empress, who earned her shot at Sasha Banks by defeating Bayley and won a number one contender’s battle royal last night to challenge for the SmackDown title, jokes about playing Pokemon and eating a double burger in reference to her double opportunity.

She begins with, “Back in the day, I got Pokemon Red and Blue. Next, I have to get WWE red and blue.

Later she adds, “Would you choose a double burger or a double champion? I choose both. Because I’m greedy!”

