WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Garcia misses being Nikki Bella.

During a recent interview with Us Weekly, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Garcia commented on how much she misses WWE, a potential return and whether she could get her sister Brie to join her, and more.

On how much she misses WWE: “I’ve missed it for quite a few years. I miss being Nikki Bella. I miss being around that family. I definitely miss being in that ring. When they put me in the crowd that night and to feel the energy and see the Bella Army, whether they were in the crowd or online, it starts to give you these feels.”

On recently appearing at the WWE Raw on Netflix debut: “Going home to WWE, I don’t think people understand, I started at 22. That’s all I ever knew up until a little bit ago. So, that’s been the biggest home for me and to go back and be home and the environment there is so incredible. The women were just, what a great locker room. They were just so awesome and together and one and unity and everyone back there was just so happy. You could tell the energy there right now is just incredible. I’m like, ‘This is why we paved roads in this industry.’ I feel so blessed to go back and experience it. I’m like, ‘OK, I think I need to experience this more.’ I really love it. I feel like I’ve still got it, so we’ll see.”

On her sister Brie Garcia possibly making a return as well: “When I went and I came back, I was like, ‘Brie, it’s so amazing.’ So maybe we should make a comeback. She’s so in mom mode, but Brie has that fire in her, too. She has that last run. I feel like it wouldn’t take a lot to get her to come back with me.”

Asuka is pleading with her fans to not propose romantic or personal requests.

Taking to Twitter, Asuka commented on a recent encounter with a fan. She wrote,

“I absolutely reject any romantic or personal approaches toward me. There is absolutely no possibility for others to interfere in my private life.”

“Please don’t have romantic feelings for me. It’s meaningless—100% pointless.”

“I’ve been feeling in danger recently. I’ve already consulted the police. At this rate, even if fans approach me at the airport or in the city, I will feel the possibility that something might happen, and it will scare me, making me unable to respond.”

She also changed her bio to read, “I absolutely reject any private or romantic approaches toward me”

I’ve been feeling in danger recently. I’ve already consulted the police.

— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) January 29, 2025

Asuka has been out of action since May 2024 after undergoing knee surgery. She is expected to return shortly.

While Bad Bunny has called himself the greatest celebrity wrestler of all-time, Logan Paul disagrees.

During a recent edition of his “Impaulsive” podcast, Paul had a message for the Grammy Award winning artist. He said,

“I saw online something crazy. I saw Bad Bunny saying, ‘it’s a fact,’ fact is the word he used, that he’s the greatest celebrity wrestler there is. People commenting ‘Logan Paul this, Logan Paul that.’ Here is my take on that. I actually think he’s right. Bad Bunny is a fantastic celebrity wrestler. Keyword: Celebrity. I am a wrestler. Born, raised, and bred. Do not compare me to him. There is a difference between a pop star named after a rabbit and a superstar they call The Maverick. Levels to this shit. If he ever wants to run it, okay, Mr. Bunny. Mavericks like me, eat bunnies like you for breakfast.”