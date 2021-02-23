RAW Women’s Champion Asuka lost a tooth after taking a kick to the mouth from WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler last night on RAW.
RAW saw Asuka and Charlotte Flair take a non-title loss to Baszler and Nia Jax. As seen in the clip below, Baszler delivered a stiff kick that connected with Asuka’s mouth. It was later confirmed on RAW Talk that Asuka lost the tooth.
Baszler re-tweeted a photo of her boot on Asuka’s face and wrote, “#Reality”
Asuka has not commented on the incident as of this writing. You can see the related posts below:
Ouch pic.twitter.com/NN8wbFnaCO
— Asukafan (@Kanacityes) February 23, 2021
#Reality https://t.co/XhRXx1Zdkp
— Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) February 23, 2021
Oof. pic.twitter.com/lmtQhXFBMF
— Jay (@CreatureLives) February 23, 2021
