Another WWE star has been pulled from the Queen of the Ring tournament.

Dakota Kai revealed on this evening’s edition of Raw in Connecticut that her Damage CTRL partner, Asuka, was injured and was not cleared to compete in the Queen of the Ring tournament. Kai added that she will be Asuka’s replacement, and hopes to bring the crown home for Damage CTRL.

Dakota Kai in the Queen of the Ring tournament is quite fitting. She is already a KING after all. Her vs Lyra should be good #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/98FiLaHAgq — Ella Jay (@itsellajay) May 7, 2024

This news comes after Raw General Manager Adam Pearce announced that Drew McIntyre was not cleared to compete in the King of the Ring tournament.

Wrestling Headlines has full coverage of Raw here.