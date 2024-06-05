Asuka provides an update.

The Empress has not wrestled since WWE Backlash and was pulled from the Queen of the Ring tournament. She later announced on her Youtube channel that she had hurt her knee and would be out of action for the foreseeable future healing. Today, the former multi-time women’s champion shared a photo on her social media channels revealing that she recently underwent surgery.

My knee

My 膝 pic.twitter.com/KcNXbO0ChQ — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) June 5, 2024

It seemed that Asuka hurt her knee back on an episode of SmackDown in March. She soldiered through for the next few months, but will be on the sidelines until she’s 100%. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide updates on her condition.