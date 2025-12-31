New context has emerged regarding a frightening in-ring injury Asuka suffered several years ago, with both Asuka and Shayna Baszler now offering public statements on the situation.

The incident dates back to the February 22, 2021 episode of WWE Raw, when Asuka and Shayna Baszler were involved in a tag team match.

During the bout, Baszler delivered a kick to Asuka’s face that accidentally knocked one of Asuka’s teeth loose. Asuka ultimately required dental surgery and was sidelined for approximately three weeks.

Baszler recently revisited the moment while speaking with Chris Van Vliet (see video below), emphasizing how tough Asuka was in the aftermath of the injury.

“It was terrible. And she’s so badass, she came to the back afterwards and was kind of covering her mouth cause you know whatever, but she was like, ‘No pain. I don’t know why.’”

Baszler continued, noting how unfazed Asuka appeared despite the severity of the injury.

“Just soccer kicked her in the face and she was like, ‘Yeah, it’s fine. Doesn’t even hurt.’”

Early Wednesday morning, Asuka issued a public response after a clip of Baszler’s interview began circulating online, providing her own perspective on what happened and how she handled it at the time.

“My tooth was fractured due to a mistake by Shayna Baszler. At the time I told her I was okay because I did not want her to carry the guilt. But I ended up needing surgery and of course I was not okay. I just did not want her to feel responsible knowing that these things happen in our line of work. I thought that if I just endured it then everything would be fine. Seeing people mocking me in the comments makes me realize once again how cruel the world is.”

Asuka went on to explain that she holds no ill will toward anyone involved, instead choosing to focus on her own happiness.

“But I blame no one. I do not even wish misfortune upon those who lack kindness. In fact I am more cruel than these cruel people because I will be far happier than they are. While people spend their time mocking me I am savoring and embracing every bit of my happiness. My ideal life is already nearing its completion. Thank you.”

An earlier version of Asuka’s statement was briefly shared on Reddit before being edited.

In that version, Asuka appeared to suggest she felt Baszler was mocking her reaction to the injury, including the following passages that were later removed:

“I simply didn’t want her to feel responsible, knowing that these things happen in our line of work. Yet, she now mocks me by imitating my reaction from that moment, turning it into a joke. Is that what passes for common sense? Those who laugh along with her are just as cruel.”

“I still like her, but I’ve realized that’s just the kind of person she is.”

Baszler has since responded publicly to Asuka’s comments, clarifying her intent behind sharing the story.

“I told the story to illustrate how effing badass Asuka is. If anyone in the comments is making fun of her, they are stupid and should have their social media time monitored.”

The exchange has reignited discussion around the original incident, while both women have made it clear that the injury itself was an unfortunate accident in the course of their profession.

