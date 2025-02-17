– Asuka’s issues outside of WWE appear to be continuing. After announcing in multiple posts on social media that she feels to be in danger due to what appears to be real-life stalking issues, she returned on Monday with a video on her YouTube channel announcing that her X account has been hacked. Watch her video message via the media player embedded below.

– WWE announced John Cena’s European tour as part of “The Road to WrestleMania” tour on Monday. Check out the official announcement with all of the details below.