– Asuka’s issues outside of WWE appear to be continuing. After announcing in multiple posts on social media that she feels to be in danger due to what appears to be real-life stalking issues, she returned on Monday with a video on her YouTube channel announcing that her X account has been hacked. Watch her video message via the media player embedded below.
– WWE announced John Cena’s European tour as part of “The Road to WrestleMania” tour on Monday. Check out the official announcement with all of the details below.
JOHN CENA RETURNS TO EUROPE THIS MARCH ON THE ROAD TO WRESTLEMANIA®
February 17, 2025 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that John Cena will return to Europe this March as part of his 2025 Farewell Tour and appear live on Raw for the final time in Brussels, Glasgow and London. Tickets are available for purchase now.
The 16-time World Champion will make stops on the following dates:
* Monday, March 17 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National (www.ticketmaster.be)
* Monday, March 24 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro (www.ticketmaster.co.uk)
* Monday, March 31 – London, England – O2 Arena (www.axs.com)
Fans attending the Road to WrestleMania tour of Europe will also see their favorite WWE Superstars just weeks ahead of WrestleMania 41, including Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, CM Punk, Liv Morgan, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Drew McIntyre, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair & Naomi, and many more*.
Fans around the world will be able to watch John Cena’s final return to Raw in Europe live on Netflix, with the episodes airing in Belgium on ABXplore.
