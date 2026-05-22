Asuka is addressing the speculation surrounding her WWE future and making it clear that she is not done with the company — even if fans may be seeing less of her moving forward.

Speaking in a new video shared via her official KanaChanTV YouTube channel (see video below), the former WWE Women’s Champion opened up about her current status with WWE following her last match at Backlash. According to Asuka, rumors about her potentially leaving the company or returning to Japan are not accurate, as she remains under contract with WWE after personally discussing her situation with the promotion.

At the same time, she hinted that her appearances going forward may become far less frequent.

“It’s already been about two weeks since my last match at Backlash. I know there are a ton of rumors flying around out there… people asking, ‘Are we ever going to see Asuka wrestle again?’ ‘Is she going back to Japan?’ ‘Is she leaving WWE?’ The truth is, it was a personal matter – I reached out to WWE and we talked it through. But let’s be clear – as you all know from watching my matches, I can still go. I am still at the top of my game!”

Asuka reflected on her lengthy WWE run and admitted that after more than a decade with the company, her presence may have started to feel routine to fans.

“I’ve been with WWE for over 10 years now, almost like it was just a given. And because it became such a part of your daily routine, I think my presence there just became something everyone took for granted. But remember… nothing lasts forever. Everything is finite. You see, I’m not just a wrestler by trade; I’m a designer too. Even the way I live my life has to be art.”

Still, the longtime WWE star stressed that she is not officially leaving the promotion and teased the possibility of surprise appearances in the future.

“I’m sure you’re all wondering what’s next for me, and how I’ll be involved with TV and the tours moving forward. But don’t forget – I am still officially with WWE. So there’s a chance I might just pop up in front of you when you least expect it!”

One thing Asuka made very clear is that she believes her legacy in WWE speaks for itself.

“Let’s be honest, no-one will ever make the kind of historic impact I made from day one. I don’t think anyone will ever climb to the top non-stop, grabbing every title and accolade along the way, the way I did. And because I’m a true pioneer, there will never be another Asuka!”

She closed by reminding fans to appreciate any future appearances she makes, while also encouraging them to continue following her online content.

“So from here on out, if you ever catch a glimpse of me, you better cherish it. Because it’s going to be rare. That said, my YouTube channel and social media are staying active to stay connected with you guys!”