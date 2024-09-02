Asuka has reportedly signed on the dotted line for a new deal with World Wrestling Entertainment.

Mike Johnson and PWInsider.com are reporting that the popular women’s wrestling star has signed a new multi-year contract with WWE.

Specific terms of the new deal between WWE and “The Empress of Tomorrow” were not disclosed.

Asuka’s last match in WWE was a tag-team bout at WWE Backlash: France, which saw she and Kairi Sane of Damage CTRL come up short against reigning WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair.

We will keep you posted as additional details surface regarding Asuka’s WWE status.