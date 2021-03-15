RAW Women’s Champion Asuka has been announced to return during tonight’s WWE Fastlane go-home edition of RAW.

WWE has just announced that Asuka will return to the ring against WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler in a non-title match on tonight’s RAW.

WWE noted that Asuka has been out of action since suffering dislodged teeth by Baszler three weeks ago. It was also reported that Asuka suffered a concussion when taking the kick.

WWE is advertising that Nia Jax will be in Baszler’s corner tonight, but there was no mention of Charlotte Flair being in Asuka’s corner. Flair recently announced that she wanted to challenge her part-time tag team partner for the RAW Women’s Title at WrestleMania 37.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s go-home RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up for tonight:

* RAW Women’s Champion Asuka returns against WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler in a non-title match

* What’s next for WWE Champion Bobby Lashley?

* RAW Tag Team Champions Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander defend against The New Day

* WWE United States Champion Riddle defends against Mustafa Ali

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.