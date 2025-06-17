“The Empress of Tomorrow” is back.

And the fire inside her still burns.

Asuka said as much when interviewed by Cathy Kelley in the ring following her victory in the first round WWE Queen of the Ring tournament match that kicked off the June 16 episode of WWE Raw.

Asuka emerged victorious after Rhea Ripley hit the ring to interfere, costing Raquel Rodriguez the win and gaining revenge on Rodriguez for similar actions in the past. It was Asuka’s return appearance after spending several months on the shelf. She returned with her classic theme music.

With the win, Asuka secures the final spot in the semifinals, and will move on to face Alexa Bliss this Friday night on WWE SmackDown. The winner of that match will be the first finalist in the 2025 WWE Queen of the Ring tournament.

The finals of the WWE Queen of the Ring tournament are scheduled to take place at WWE Night Of Champions 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Whoever wins earns a title shot at WWE SummerSlam 2025.